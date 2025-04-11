Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Raffi Babikian Sells 23,500 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Raffi Babikian sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$14,335.00.

Raffi Babikian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Laramide Resources alerts:

On Friday, April 4th, Raffi Babikian sold 21,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$12,810.00.

Laramide Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Laramide Resources stock opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.50 and a beta of 0.86. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$0.89.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.