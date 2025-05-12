Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Price Target to $4.50

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 114.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lantronix

Lantronix Stock Performance

Shares of LTRX opened at $2.10 on Monday. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In related news, CEO Saleel Awsare purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $37,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 253,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,051.40. The trade was a 6.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin S. Palatnik purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 235.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,120,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.