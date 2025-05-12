Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) to Issue Annual Dividend of $1.00 on May 21st

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, May 1st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th.
Red Rock Resorts has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Red Rock Resorts to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.
Red Rock Resorts Price Performance
Shares of RRR opened at $44.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $35.09 and a 1-year high of $61.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRR. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.
View Our Latest Analysis on Red Rock Resorts
Red Rock Resorts Company Profile
Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Red Rock Resorts
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Tech Bears Should Jump on These 3 Inverse ETFs
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 5 Reasons the Rebound in Microchip Technology Stock Is Real
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Rocket Lab: Earnings Miss But Neutron Momentum Holds
Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.