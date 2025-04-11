Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,472,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,723,000 after acquiring an additional 329,473 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 394.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,552.70. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $1,160,994.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.62 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

