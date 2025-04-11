Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,288,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $595.07 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $544.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $511.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.35.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

