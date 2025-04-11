Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,089 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.34% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $3,560,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,871,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

DMAR stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $284.28 million, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.38. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $39.15.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

