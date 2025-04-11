FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Purchased by Integrity Financial Corp WA

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned about 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 107,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $945.35 million, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.32. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

