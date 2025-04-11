Inlight Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $159.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

