Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,120,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Nasdaq worth $301,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.43. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.10 and a 12 month high of $84.15.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,576 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,818. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

