Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fmr LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,641,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,740 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.91% of Constellation Brands worth $362,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $6,099,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southern Style Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler cut Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.65.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $184.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.49.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.