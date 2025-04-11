Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several brokerages have commented on DIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $26.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.07. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $317.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.48). Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.75%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 13,042 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

