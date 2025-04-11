Invesco Ltd. Has $291.40 Million Stock Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,856,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,055,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.70% of Amentum worth $291,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth $236,306,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $101,022,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amentum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,173 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amentum by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,948,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,286,000. 39.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Insider Activity at Amentum

In other Amentum news, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amentum Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.16.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amentum Company Profile



Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

