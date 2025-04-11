Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $61.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a positive return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.79 per share, for a total transaction of $46,053.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

