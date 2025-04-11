Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $227.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $179.20 and a 52-week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock worth $19,987,908 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

