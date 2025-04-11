CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sameer K. Gandhi Sells 6,250 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.16, for a total value of $2,026,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 768,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,702.72. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $368.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

