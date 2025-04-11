PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $23.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.56.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

PENN opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.29. PENN Entertainment has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2,162.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 41,093 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 264,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 65,596 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

