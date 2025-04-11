Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,354 Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BEEP – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Mobile Infrastructure worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobile Infrastructure by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 92,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BEEP shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mobile Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mobile Infrastructure in a report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mobile Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BEEP opened at $3.96 on Friday. Mobile Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 24.59% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mobile Infrastructure Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet.

