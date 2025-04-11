233,000 Shares in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Bought by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 233,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,012,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Barnes Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,718,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,039,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,619 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 441,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,657,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

