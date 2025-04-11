BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of BILL from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of BILL from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $77.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.61.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $100.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,139.00, a PEG ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.97.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. Research analysts expect that BILL will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 12,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

