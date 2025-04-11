Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $15.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AESI. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 7.9 %

Atlas Energy Solutions stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $271.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.41%. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 32,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,651,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,122,398.80. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $830,150. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas Energy Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 106,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 191,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 2,097.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 55,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,973,000 after buying an additional 61,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

