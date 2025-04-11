Act Two Investors LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Act Two Investors LLC trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,830 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 5.3% of Act Two Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Act Two Investors LLC owned 0.05% of NXP Semiconductors worth $27,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $165.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

