Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Purchases 11,392 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,868,416,000 after acquiring an additional 503,443 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 23,607,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,659,000 after acquiring an additional 756,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,929,000 after acquiring an additional 85,250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.