Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 1,901 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 199,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,401,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Benningfield Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 893,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $37.98 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.19.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

