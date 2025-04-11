ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Bought by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,186,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,615,000 after buying an additional 959,696 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4,880.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 335,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,019,000 after purchasing an additional 328,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 807,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,494,000 after purchasing an additional 281,156 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $175,257,000. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,386,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $649.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $707.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $720.01. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $578.51 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be paid a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

