3,149 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,149 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 18.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $752.14.

Get Our Latest Report on United Rentals

United Rentals Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $580.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $647.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $742.14. The company has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.91 and a 1-year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.