F M Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

F M Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,691 shares during the quarter. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.24 and its 200 day moving average is $98.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $123.37 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

