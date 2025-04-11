Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $203.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.13. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a market cap of $201.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9188 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

