Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $12.38 Million Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 141,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Blueprint Medicines worth $12,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Insider Activity

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $296,661.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,167.40. This trade represents a 14.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $216,075.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,266 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,655.32. The trade was a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,503 shares of company stock worth $1,027,931 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $149.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.31 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.