Greenline Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,984 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 303,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,507.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,265,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,062,000 after buying an additional 44,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $180,833,000 after buying an additional 2,334,273 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $478,980.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,503,776 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.18. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

