90,248 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Acquired by Graver Capital Management LLC

Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 3.3% of Graver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFIV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1,534.6% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $37.59. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

