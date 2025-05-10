Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barrington Research from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPR. StockNews.com lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

