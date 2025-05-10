StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,402 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $20,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Amundi raised its position in StepStone Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price objective on shares of StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STEP opened at $54.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $36.97 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $87,318. This trade represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

