Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Cut by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,140 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $119.17 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $112.05 and a 12-month high of $135.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average of $129.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

