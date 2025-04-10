The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The investment trust reported GBX 8.96 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The Mercantile Investment Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 94.67%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

LON:MRC traded up GBX 6.70 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 212.70 ($2.72). The stock had a trading volume of 74,498,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,105. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 233.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.95. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.16. The Mercantile Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 195 ($2.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 269.05 ($3.44).

The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust Approach

Expert market access

As one of the largest UK equity investment trusts and a history stretching back more than 130 years, The Mercantile Investment Trust enjoys a long and successful track record championing quality UK medium-sized and smaller companies.

