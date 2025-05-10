Ethic Inc. Sells 2,599 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 9.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 796,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,285,000 after buying an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,035,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.51 per share, with a total value of $105,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,059.17. The trade was a 2.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer J. Bradway sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.37, for a total transaction of $228,868.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,911.80. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,985. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ECL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $277.00 to $273.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.47.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.2 %

ECL stock opened at $252.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.69. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.96 and a 1-year high of $273.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.33%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

