Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 199,317 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 424.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Welltower by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Welltower by 19.4% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 29.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,684,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,659,000 after purchasing an additional 380,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 77,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.46.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $141.61 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $158.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.71.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

