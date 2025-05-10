Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co

Fiduciary Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,049 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,121,000 after purchasing an additional 238,717 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after buying an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $258,750,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH opened at $58.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.66 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

