Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 712.40 ($9.10) and last traded at GBX 711.80 ($9.10), with a volume of 25702305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 667.20 ($8.53).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.05) to GBX 750 ($9.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rightmove

Rightmove Trading Up 6.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 674.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 652.61.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rightmove Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.70. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.