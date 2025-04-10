ABCMETA Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2,472.31 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2,472.31 and approximately $13.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 66% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00003678 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00026959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00002919 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000002 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $21.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000002 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $21.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io."

