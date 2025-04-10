NikolAI Trading 31.7% Lower This Week (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. During the last seven days, NikolAI has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. NikolAI has a total market capitalization of $732,520.02 and $37,356.73 worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,164.92 or 1.00496844 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81,907.56 or 1.00182062 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About NikolAI

NikolAI’s launch date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin.

Buying and Selling NikolAI

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00073425 USD and is up 8.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $34,816.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NikolAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

