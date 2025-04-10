Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases Shares of 21,792 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $285.38 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $210.71 and a one year high of $289.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.88. The company has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.17.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

