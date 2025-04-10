Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Raised by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $1,476,024. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $218.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $242.74.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 33.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.85%.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

