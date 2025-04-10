Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 776.9% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of IXC opened at $37.14 on Thursday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.89 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.34.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

