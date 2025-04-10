National Bankshares Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$207.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$192.00 to C$207.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on L. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$225.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$206.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$200.88.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$197.15. The company had a trading volume of 247,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,548. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.17. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$145.80 and a 52-week high of C$212.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$188.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$184.71.

In other news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 25,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$4,809,847.01. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$186.55, for a total transaction of C$2,109,706.39. Insiders have sold a total of 141,456 shares of company stock worth $25,966,244 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart.

