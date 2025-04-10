Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Raised by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,682,000 after acquiring an additional 187,558 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,027.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 92,626 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on KEYS
Keysight Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.01. 30,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keysight Technologies
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Meta Seeks Trump’s Help in FTC Trial: The Implications Are Huge
Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.