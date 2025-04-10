Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Holdings Raised by Paralel Advisors LLC

Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 31,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,682,000 after acquiring an additional 187,558 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,027.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 101,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,767,000 after purchasing an additional 92,626 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $135.01. 30,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.44. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

