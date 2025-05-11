Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 142,101 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 142,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,919,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,064,000 after buying an additional 33,989 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 158,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $95.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.84. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

