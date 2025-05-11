Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,548 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $250,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $127.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.18. The stock has a market cap of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 459,988 shares in the company, valued at $73,598,080. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,173,970 shares of company stock worth $293,686,892 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.43.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

