Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by KKM Financial LLC

KKM Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 1.2% of KKM Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Chubb by 28.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $289.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. The trade was a 13.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock valued at $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

