Covestor Ltd Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC traded down $4.66 on Thursday, hitting $54.62. 65,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,352. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VAC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

