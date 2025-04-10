Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bionano Genomics from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Shares of Bionano Genomics stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.01. 440,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,921. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 47.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 882,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 283,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight DNA.

